Saint Thomas Tommies take on the South Dakota Coyotes, look for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-4, 2-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-8, 0-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Tommies take on South Dakota.

The Coyotes are 3-2 in home games. South Dakota is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tommies are 2-0 against conference opponents. St. Thomas is 4-2 against opponents over .500.

The Coyotes and Tommies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.9 points for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Riley Miller is averaging 15.2 points for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

