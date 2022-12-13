MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Saint Peter’s visits Hartford on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-5, 0-2 MAAC) at Hartford Hawks (4-8)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -8.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Hartford looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Hawks are 4-2 on their home court.

The Peacocks are 0-4 in road games. Saint Peter’s leads the MAAC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Washington averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 11.2 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

