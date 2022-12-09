Saint Mary’s Gaels face the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-3) Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22…

San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-3)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs and the Saint Mary’s Gaels play at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Gaels are 7-3 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the top team in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Aztecs are 7-2 in non-conference play. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Saxen is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Micah Parrish averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Matt Bradley is averaging 12.1 points for San Diego State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

