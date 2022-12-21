Saint Louis hosts Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-4) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -15;…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-4)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -15; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 93-78 victory over the Illinois Tech Hawks.

The Billikens are 7-1 on their home court. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 5.5.

The Cougars are 2-3 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC shooting 33.2% from downtown. Lamar Wright leads the Cougars shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Taylor averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

