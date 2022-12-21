Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Cent. Conn. St. square off for non-conference matchup

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-11) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-6) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Erik…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-11) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-6)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erik Reynolds II and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in a non-conference matchup.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils are 1-6 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Amos is averaging 14 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

