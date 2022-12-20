Saint Francis (PA) visits Robert Morris following Cohen’s 30-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-9) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-9) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-7, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Josh Cohen scored 30 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 91-76 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Colonials are 2-1 in home games. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Red Flash are 0-6 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 7.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.2 points, two steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Cohen is averaging 22.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Red Flash. Landon Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

