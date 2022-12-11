Saint Francis (PA) plays Hawaii, looks to break road losing streak

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-7) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-3) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-7) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-3)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -17; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hits the road against Hawaii looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 3-2 at home. Hawaii ranks eighth in the Big West with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 5.8.

The Red Flash have gone 0-4 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. da Silva is averaging 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 59.4% for Hawaii.

