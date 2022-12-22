BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Saint Francis (BKN) defeats…

Saint Francis (BKN) defeats Medgar Evers 89-66

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Moreno scored 20 points as Saint Francis (BKN) beat Medgar Evers 89-66 on Thursday night.

Moreno also added five steals for the Terriers (6-6). Di’Andre Howell-South scored 16 points and added six rebounds.

The Cougars (3-5) were led by Andre Evans Jr., who posted 13 points and four assists. Dimitri Weeks added 12 points for Medgar Evers. Jacob Green also recorded 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up