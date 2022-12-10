Sacred Heart visits Pittsburgh after Elliott’s 20-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -17;…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -17; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Greg Elliott scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 75-74 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Nelly Cummings averaging 4.3.

The Pioneers are 3-3 on the road. Sacred Heart is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Elliott is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Pittsburgh.

Nico Galette is averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 12.1 points for Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

