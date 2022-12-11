Rutgers takes on Seton Hall, seeks 4th straight home win

Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -9; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights face Seton Hall.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-0 in home games. Rutgers has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 52.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.4 points for Rutgers.

Tyrese Samuel is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.8 points for Seton Hall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.