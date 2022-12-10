Rutgers puts home win streak on the line against Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights face Seton Hall.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-0 in home games. Rutgers averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. Seton Hall ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 52.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.4 points for Rutgers.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Samuel is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

