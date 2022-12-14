Russell leads Southeast Missouri State against Arkansas State after 25-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Phillip Russell scored 25 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 89-68 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-1 at home. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.0% from downtown, led by Caleb London shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks are 2-3 in road games. Southeast Missouri State is fifth in the OVC shooting 33.7% from deep. Tevin Gowins paces the Redhawks shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 56.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Red Wolves. Malcolm Farrington is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Arkansas State.

Russell averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Harris is averaging 11.2 points for Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.