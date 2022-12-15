Rush and Youngstown State host Southern

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State…

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Southern Jaguars after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 81-79 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Penguins have gone 3-1 at home. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 14.5 assists per game led by Dwayne Cohill averaging 4.1.

The Jaguars have gone 1-5 away from home. Southern is the leader in the SWAC scoring 14.2 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rush averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Cohill is shooting 57.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Brion Whitley averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.7 points and 1.7 steals for Southern.

