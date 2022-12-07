Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Roberts puts up 16, Army knocks off NJIT 63-62

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 9:07 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 16 points to help Army defeat NJIT 63-62 on Wednesday night.

Roberts had five rebounds for the Black Knights (5-5). Coleton Benson scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 (2 for 4 from distance). Charlie Peterson recorded 11 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Highlanders (1-8) were led by Miles Coleman, who recorded 15 points and four steals. Mekhi Gray added 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for NJIT. Adam Hess also had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

