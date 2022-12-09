Robert Morris takes on Marshall following Corbin’s 20-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-1) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-6, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Listen now to WTOP News

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-1) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-6, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Josh Corbin scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 71-66 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Colonials have gone 2-0 in home games. Robert Morris averages 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 2-1 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Robert Morris.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 19.4 points for Marshall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.