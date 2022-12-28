Robert Morris faces Purdue Fort Wayne following Cheeks’ 23-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-7, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-7, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 77-66 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Colonials are 3-1 in home games. Robert Morris averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Mastodons are 1-1 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 7.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Colonials. Cheeks is averaging 16.8 points, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

