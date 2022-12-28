BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Robert Morris faces Purdue…

Robert Morris faces Purdue Fort Wayne following Cheeks’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-7, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 77-66 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Colonials are 3-1 in home games. Robert Morris averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Mastodons are 1-1 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 7.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Colonials. Cheeks is averaging 16.8 points, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up