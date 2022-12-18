Rider hosts Davis and Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-4) at Rider Broncs (4-4, 1-0 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-4) at Rider Broncs (4-4, 1-0 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on the Rider Broncs after Jyare Davis scored 23 points in Delaware’s 76-69 victory over the Princeton Tigers.

The Broncs have gone 2-0 at home. Rider scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-3 on the road. Delaware ranks ninth in the CAA with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 9.6 points for Rider.

Davis is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Delaware.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

