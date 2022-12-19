Rideau leads South Carolina Upstate against Kennesaw State after 20-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-4) Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-4)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Floyd Rideau scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 80-63 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Owls are 3-0 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 37.9% from downtown, led by Armani Harris shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 1-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 10.9 points, four assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 9.2 points for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

