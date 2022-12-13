MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Richmond beats Fairleigh Dickinson, led 42-9 at halftime

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 9:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Bigelow scored 17 points and Richmond beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-48 on Tuesday night after the Spiders outscored the Knights 42-9 in the first half.

While Richmond was shooting 52% in the first half, FDU was making only 4 of 29 shots for 14%, missing all 11 of its 3-point attempts.

Bigelow had six rebounds for the Spiders (5-5). Tyler Burton scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 9, and added nine rebounds. Neal Quinn recorded nine points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Grant Singleton led the way for the Knights (6-7) with 10 points and six rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. added eight points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Ansley Almonor also recorded seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

