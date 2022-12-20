Richmond and Seton Hall host Xavier

Seton Hall Pirates (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-3, 1-0 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the Xavier Musketeers after Kadary Richmond scored 28 points in Seton Hall’s 71-67 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers are 6-1 in home games. Xavier leads the Big East averaging 84.8 points and is shooting 51.6%.

The Pirates are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 assists for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

