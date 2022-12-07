Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Richardson puts up 22 in Colgate’s 81-62 win over Binghamton

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 10:22 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson scored 22 points as Colgate beat Binghamton 81-62 on Wednesday night.

Richardson added four steals for the Raiders (6-5). Keegan Records scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Braeden Smith finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Miles Gibson led the way for the Bearcats (3-6) with 15 points. John McGriff added 11 points for Binghamton. In addition, Jacob Falko had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

