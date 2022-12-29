Rice, Bucknell Bison to visit Gates, Holy Cross Crusaders

Bucknell Bison (7-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10) Worcester, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Patriot foes Holy Cross…

Bucknell Bison (7-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot foes Holy Cross and Bucknell face off on Friday.

The Crusaders are 3-3 in home games. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Gerrale Gates paces the Crusaders with 8.3 boards.

The Bison are 1-5 in road games. Bucknell averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Crusaders and Bison square off Friday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Batchelder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Gates is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Alex Timmerman is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

