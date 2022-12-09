Reynolds leads Wyoming against Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-5) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Louisiana…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-5)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Noah Reynolds scored 30 points in Wyoming’s 91-76 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cowboys have gone 3-2 in home games. Wyoming has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Maldonado is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Reynolds is averaging 12.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 54.4% for Wyoming.

Keaston Willis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Cobe Williams is averaging 18.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for Louisiana Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

