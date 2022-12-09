Home » Sports » Reid helps Merrimack cruise…

Reid helps Merrimack cruise past New England 82-23

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 9:52 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ziggy Reid scored 19 points as Merrimack beat New England 82-23 on Friday night.

Reid shot 8 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Warriors (2-10). Jordan Minor scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Bryan Etumnu had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Warriors stopped a nine-game slide with the win.

The Nor’easters were led in scoring by Sam McElliott and Adrian Torres with six points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

