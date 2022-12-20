Radford visits Kansas State after Johnson’s 23-point performance

Radford Highlanders (6-6) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) New York; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the…

Radford Highlanders (6-6) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-1)

New York; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Radford Highlanders after Keyontae Johnson scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 71-56 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Kansas State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 7.8.

The Highlanders are 1-6 on the road. Radford averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 14.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

DaQuan Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

