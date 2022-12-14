Radford plays VCU following Giles’ 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (6-4) at VCU Rams (6-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -10; over/under…

Radford Highlanders (6-4) at VCU Rams (6-4)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -10; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on the VCU Rams after Kenyon Giles scored 21 points in Radford’s 77-74 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. VCU averages 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. Radford is fifth in the Big South scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Madiaw Niang averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.1% for VCU.

Giles is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 11.6 points for Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

