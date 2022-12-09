Quisenberry leads Fordham against Binghamton after 25-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Fordham Rams (9-1) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Binghamton Bearcats…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Fordham Rams (9-1)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Darius Quisenberry scored 25 points in Fordham’s 72-59 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Rams have gone 8-0 at home. Fordham is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Binghamton has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists. Khalid Moore is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.

Jacob Falko is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.8 points for Binghamton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

