QBE Shootout Par Scores

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round

Hoffman/Palmer 56-62_118 -26

Hoge/Theegala 60-60_120 -24

Day/Horschel 61-61_122 -22

English/Kuchar 60-62_122 -22

Homa/Kisner 58-65_123 -21

Stricker/Young 62-63_125 -19

Conners/Lee 58-68_126 -18

Korda/McCarthy 60-67_127 -17

Mullinax/Stallings 61-66_127 -17

McNealy/Thompson 60-67_127 -17

Harman/Straka 60-69_129 -15

Mitchell/Spaun 60-69_129 -15

