Purdue Fort Wayne travels to Missouri State for non-conference showdown

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Missouri State Bears (4-5, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Jarred Godfrey and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons visit Chance Moore and the Missouri State Bears in non-conference play.

The Bears are 2-1 in home games. Missouri State is second in the MVC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Donovan Clay paces the Bears with 6.3 boards.

The Mastodons are 1-2 in road games. Purdue Fort Wayne is the Horizon leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Trimble Jr. is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 7.3 points. Moore is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.1 points for Missouri State.

Godfrey is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 13.8 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

