Pullin leads UC Riverside against San Diego after 21-point performance

San Diego Toreros (6-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-4)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the San Diego Toreros after Zyon Pullin scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 71-65 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Highlanders are 1-0 in home games. UC Riverside has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Toreros are 0-1 in road games. San Diego averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for UC Riverside.

Jase Townsend is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Toreros. Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego.

