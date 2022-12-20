Pullin and UC Riverside host San Diego

San Diego Toreros (6-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-4) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside…

San Diego Toreros (6-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-4)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the San Diego Toreros after Zyon Pullin scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 71-65 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Highlanders are 1-0 in home games. UC Riverside is fifth in the Big West with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Flynn Cameron averaging 5.1.

The Toreros are 0-1 on the road. San Diego is the top team in the WCC scoring 16.9 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for UC Riverside.

Jase Townsend is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.2 points.

