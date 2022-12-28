BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
PSG midfielder Verratti signs 2-year contract extension

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 3:41 PM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti signed a two-year contract extension Wednesday, tying him to the French champion until 2026.

The 30-year-old Italy international joined PSG from second-tier Italian champion Pescara in 2012 and made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Only former defender Jean-Marc Pilorget has played more times for the club with 435 appearances.

Verratti has won eight league titles with PSG along with six French cups and six League cups.

“It gives me great pride to extend my contract,” Verratti said. “I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started, and I am very grateful for that. It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here.”

