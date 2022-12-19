Providence takes on Marquette following Hopkins’ 24-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-3, 1-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the Marquette Golden Eagles after Bryce Hopkins scored 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars are 7-0 on their home court. Providence is third in the Big East with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Ed Croswell averaging 10.5.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 in conference play. Marquette is sixth in the Big East allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Friars and Golden Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 8.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Friars. Hopkins is averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Providence.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 8.2 points and 7.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

