Providence plays No. 24 Marquette following Hopkins’ 24-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-3, 1-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles after Bryce Hopkins scored 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars have gone 7-0 at home. Providence is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Friars and Golden Eagles square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 8.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Friars. Hopkins is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Kam Jones is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.