Presbyterian visits South Carolina following Jackson’s 22-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 74-71 overtime victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Chico Carter Jr. shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

The Blue Hose are 0-5 on the road. Presbyterian gives up 68.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Hayden Brown is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for South Carolina.

Crosby James is averaging 10.5 points for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 9.8 points for Presbyterian.

