Presbyterian hosts Jackson and South Carolina

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -9.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 74-71 overtime win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 2.9.

The Blue Hose have gone 0-5 away from home. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquis Barnett averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for South Carolina.

Crosby James is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 10.5 points. Barnett is averaging 9.8 points for Presbyterian.

