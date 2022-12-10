Predators face the Senators in a non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (10-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-2, fifth in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday,…

Ottawa Senators (10-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -139, Senators +118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

Nashville is 12-10-2 overall and 7-3-2 in home games. The Predators have a 6-0-1 record in one-goal games.

Ottawa has a 10-14-2 record overall and a 4-6-2 record in road games. The Senators have a 10-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has six goals and 15 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has scored 12 goals with 18 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Cody Glass: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

