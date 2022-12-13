Prairie View A&M visits UIC on 3-game road slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at UIC Flames (6-4, 0-2 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at UIC Flames (6-4, 0-2 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hits the road against UIC looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Flames have gone 2-2 in home games. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Toby Okani averaging 9.6.

The Panthers are 1-5 in road games. Prairie View A&M is ninth in the SWAC shooting 29.0% from deep. Yahuza Rasas leads the Panthers shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 33.0% for UIC.

William Douglas is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.9 points for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.