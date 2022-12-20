Potter leads Jacksonville State against South Alabama after 24-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-6) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-6)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Skyelar Potter scored 24 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-62 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Jaguars have gone 2-1 in home games. South Alabama averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 on the road. Jacksonville State has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Parham is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 12.5 points. Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.6 points and five assists over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Demaree King is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14 points. Potter is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.