Home » Sports » Policelli powers Stony Brook…

Policelli powers Stony Brook to 66-59 victory over Army

The Associated Press

December 18, 2022, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Frankie Policelli scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to power Stony Brook to a 66-59 victory over Army on Sunday.

Keenan Fitzmorris scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Seawolves (4-8). Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 10 points.

The Black Knights (5-7) were led by Coleton Benson with 19 points. Jalen Rucker added 14 points and four assists. Chris Mann had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up