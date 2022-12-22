Policelli and Stony Brook host West Virginia

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia…

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2)

Morgantown, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -27; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Frankie Policelli scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 66-59 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Mountaineers are 6-0 in home games. West Virginia is 9-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seawolves are 0-6 on the road. Stony Brook averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Tre Mitchell is shooting 55.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Seawolves. Policelli is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

