Pierre leads Wichita State against Mississippi Valley State after 20-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Wichita State Shockers (5-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -26.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 81-63 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

The Shockers have gone 3-2 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 on the road. Mississippi Valley State ranks eighth in the SWAC allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvion Flanagan is shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging eight points. Craig Porter Jr. is shooting 51.1% and averaging 13.8 points for Wichita State.

Terry Collins is averaging 16.5 points for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 7.7 points for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

