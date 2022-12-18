Home » Sports » Petraitis sparks Air Force…

Petraitis sparks Air Force to 81-67 victory over Tarleton

The Associated Press

December 18, 2022, 6:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Rytis Petraitis scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Air Force to an 81-67 victory over Tarleton on Sunday night.

Petraitis had 10 rebounds for the Falcons (8-4). Jake Heidbreder had 17 points. Ethan Taylor scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Tiger Booker finished with 18 points for the Texans (5-6). Jakorie Smith added 15 points, while Shakur Daniel scored 12.

Heidbreder scored 11 in the second half to help the Falcons rally from a 38-37 halftime deficit.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up