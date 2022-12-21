Perry and North Texas host UTSA

North Texas Mean Green (9-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits…

North Texas Mean Green (9-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-5)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the UTSA Roadrunners after Tylor Perry scored 23 points in North Texas’ 62-44 victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Roadrunners are 6-2 on their home court. UTSA is ninth in C-USA scoring 70.4 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Mean Green are 1-1 in road games. North Texas scores 60.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Roadrunners and Mean Green meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.6 points for the Mean Green. Perry is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 61.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

