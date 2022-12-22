Perry and North Texas host UTSA

North Texas Mean Green (9-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -12.5;…

North Texas Mean Green (9-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-5)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -12.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces the UTSA Roadrunners after Tylor Perry scored 23 points in North Texas’ 62-44 win over the UMass Minutemen.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-2 in home games. UTSA averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mean Green are 1-1 on the road. North Texas is second in C-USA with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 3.6.

The Roadrunners and Mean Green meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Perry is averaging 17.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 61.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

