Pepperdine visits Hawaii after Hepa’s 30-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (6-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3)

Honolulu; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces the Pepperdine Waves after Kamaka Hepa scored 30 points in Hawaii’s 90-66 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 4-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West with 14.2 assists per game led by Noel Coleman averaging 2.8.

The Waves are 0-3 in road games. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 12.4 points for Hawaii.

Maxwell Lewis is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

