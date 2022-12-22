Pepperdine visits Hawaii after Hepa’s 30-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (6-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3) Honolulu; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is…

Pepperdine Waves (6-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3)

Honolulu; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Kamaka Hepa scored 30 points in Hawaii’s 90-66 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-2 in home games. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Hepa leads the Rainbow Warriors with 7.1 boards.

The Waves are 0-3 in road games. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Basham averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 47.8% for Hawaii.

Maxwell Lewis is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.