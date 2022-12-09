Pepperdine hosts Sanni and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (5-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-3) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the Pepperdine Waves…

UCSB Gauchos (5-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-3)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the Pepperdine Waves after Ajare Sanni scored 22 points in UCSB’s 82-71 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves have gone 5-1 in home games. Pepperdine is third in college basketball shooting 43.3% from downtown, led by Mike Mitchell Jr. shooting 55.1% from 3-point range.

The Gauchos are 0-2 in road games. UCSB scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3% for Pepperdine.

Ajay Mitchell is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for UCSB.

