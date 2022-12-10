Pepperdine hosts Sanni and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (5-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-3) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -2; over/under is…

UCSB Gauchos (5-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-3)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Ajare Sanni scored 22 points in UCSB’s 82-71 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves have gone 5-1 at home. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Gauchos are 0-2 in road games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Kelly averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is shooting 62.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for Pepperdine.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 12.6 points for UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

