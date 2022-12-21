Pepper leads UC Davis against No. 13 UCLA after 25-point game

UC Davis Aggies (7-4) at UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA…

UC Davis Aggies (7-4) at UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the No. 13 UCLA Bruins after Elijah Pepper scored 25 points in UC Davis’ 79-68 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bruins are 7-0 in home games. UCLA is 9- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 1-3 in road games. UC Davis is second in the Big West with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ade Adebayo averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 13 points and 4.3 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, six rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Pepper is scoring 20.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

